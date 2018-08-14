Descon celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan

Lahore: Descon held their annual events to commemorate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

The celebrations took place across all Descon locations, which included ongoing project sites. The participants took part in a number of activities that included cutting cakes, hoisting the flag and singing the national anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Bakhtiar, Division President Infrastructure said, “As a proud Pakistani, I would like to take the opportunity on this great occasion to share my hope that in the coming years and decades, we remain steadfastly Partners in Progress to the growth of our great nation.”

As a multinational company, Descon also held the festivities in their global locations where their employees of many different nationalities and backgrounds came together to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Additionally, Abdul Sohail, Company Secretary stated, “The success of a nation is built on the backs of its citizens. As an indigenous organization that has developed alongside Pakistan, we will continue to persevere in our endeavors to make Pakistan proud.”

Descon is a multinational company headquartered in Pakistan with interests in the power, chemical and engineering industries, with allied interests in inspection and testing. They are also actively involved in fulfilling corporate social responsibility through a number of initiatives including educating underprivileged youth, and improving their livelihood through the Descon Technical Institute.***