Asma Alamgir to move PHC for recount in NA-27 today

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-27 Asma Alamgir to move Peshawar High Court (PHC) today to seek a vote recount in her constituency.

“I have been requesting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for recounting since July 27 but my repeated requests were not honoured. I am now moving PHC for justice,” she told The News.

She added that she would take up the case in Election Tribunal but it was astonishing to note that the tribunal has not been constituted.

Asma Alamgir got 24,002 votes in the election. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Noor Alam Khan polled 71,158 votes while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Ghulam Ali got 39,310 votes.

She said that she had not been provided result, adding, her 13,000 votes were also rejected.

Asma Alamgir recalled that her father-in-law and former chief minister Arbab Jehangir Khan had won elections five times from these constituencies.

She said the local elders and friends of late Arbab Jehangir had declared her as their daughter and assured her of their support.

During election campaign, she said, the elders had encouraged her to contest the election.

She maintained that the poor women, who had been getting funds through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had declared support to her as they were sure that the PPP MNA would enhance these funds.

Asma Alamgir alleged that her opponent Noor Alam Khan spent funds for the installation of transformers and provision of natural gas in the constituency.