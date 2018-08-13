Mon August 13, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Four food businesses closed down over violations

LAHORE: At least four big food businesses were shut down by the Punjab Food Authority in Lahore division on Sunday.

Officials said a PFA team caught a famous juice factory on Sheikhupura Road which was using expired flavours and chemicals. There were also unhygienic working environment and non-compliance of the authority’s instructions. The factory was sealed.

PFA sealed a famous factory on Lahore Road at Jaranwala for using PFA’s logo on their products without getting permission from the authority and for not mentioning the ingredient details on food products.

According to the PFA director general, the authority seized inferior quality products of milk, tea whitener and juice during the raid. PFA raided a snack manufacturing factory in Nankana Sahib and closed it own immediately for frying nimko and other snack products in rancid oil. The PFA team also found poor sanitation there.

A famous banquet hall was closed down over bad hygiene conditions on Gurumangat Road at Gulberg. The raiding team found abundance of pests, open drains and usage of non-food grade colours. PFA DG Asif Bilal Lodhi asked the food business operators to ensure complete implementation of all the food laws, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

