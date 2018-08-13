Government urged to disposeof surplus wheat

LAHORE: The government should evolve a policy to dispose of hugely surplus wheat stocks from the country, said office bearers of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) here on Sunday.

In a statement, Asim Raza, Liaqat Ali Khan, Mian Riaz Ahmad and Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Mattu said that about 10 million ton wheat had been stored in godowns while the requirement was not more than four million ton.

Hence, there is about six million ton additional wheat in government warehouse. They added that Punjab would have the biggest stock of four million ton wheat by the end of the current wheat year.

We need to adopt out-of-the-box solutions for disposing of surplus stock as soon as possible, they stressed. The plan would lead to increasing export of the commodity and earning foreign exchange as well.