Vegetable rates cut in Sunday bazaars but overcharging continues

LAHORE: The prices of almost all seasonal vegetables were decreased after consecutive increase in their prices during two months, but the impact of reduction in prices was nullified by overcharging and non-implementation of the official prices.

The rates of all seasonal vegetables were increasing after holy month of Ramzan in the absence of any check from any authority. Besides, rainy season also affected the supply of the perishables. However, an artificial price hike created by the sellers was affecting the consumers more despite all this.

Though the rates of the vegetables have been reduced after continuous surge in their prices, the overcharging continues unabatedly. On the other hand, the rates of almost all seasonal fruits were increased this week.

A number of vegetables and fruits were not sold in the makeshift markets on account of wrong pricing mechanism issue as the vendors had those items but refused to sell them to the public. Cucumber, lemon, apricot, pear, tomato, corn, spinach, coriander and local zucchini were the items which were not sold by the vendors despite having their stock with them.

This week the official price of potato, new, was reduced by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs29 to Rs31 per kg and potato, store, at Rs12 to Rs13 per kg and sugar-free potato at Rs18 to Rs20 per kg.

The price of onion was decreased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs30 per kg and fixed at Rs60 to Rs65 per kg, but it was not available after midday in the Sunday bazaars.

Garlic, China, rate was stable at Rs92 to Rs95 per kg, and garlic, local, rate was fixed at Rs 68 to Rs70 per kg, but it was sold at Rs100. Ginger, Chinese, rate was stable at Rs155 to Rs160 per kg, and sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of brinjal was cut by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg. Cucumber rate was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per kg, but sold at Rs70 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per kg, but sold at Rs60 per kg. Spinach rate was fixed at Rs11 to Rs12 per kg, but sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Lemon, local, rate was fixed Rs 58 to Rs95 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Zucchini, local, was no available on account of wrong pricing issue.

Pumpkin rate declined by Rs 5 per kg and was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per kg, but it was sold at Rs60 per kg.

Green chilli rate was stable at Rs53 to Rs55 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Capsicum price was reduced by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Ladyfinger rate was stable at Rs60 per kg, but not sold on account of wrong pricing issue.

Sweet pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs9 to Rs10 per kg, but not sold there on wrong pricing issue.

Luffa rate was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs 45, but sold at Rs50 per kg.

Arum rate was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs35 per kg, but sold at Rs40 per kg.

Coriander rate was fixed at Rs120 per kg and sold at Rs300 per kg.

Carrot price was fixed at Rs38 to Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs 60 per kg. Cauliflower rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed Rs53 to Rs55 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs73 to Rs75 per kg, but it was not available.

Pea rate was fixed Rs110 per kg, but was not sold.

The rates of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs58 to Rs110 per kg, but mixed quality apples were sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per kg. Banana, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per dozen and B-quality at Rs28 to Rs30 per dozen, while B-quality banana was sold at Rs 50 per dozen.

Papaya rate was fixed at Rs90 per kg, but not sold. Peach, A category, rate was fixed at Rs117 to Rs120 per kg, B-category at Rs68 to Rs70 per kg, but mixed quality peach was sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Apricot was sold at Rs150 per kg.

The prices of mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs58 to Rs120 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs150 per kg.

Plump rate was fixed at Rs136 to Rs140 per kg, but it was not available on account of wrong pricing issue.

Grape, Sunderkhani, rate was fixed at Rs165 to Rs170 per kg while B-category grape was sold at Rs170 per kg. Grape, black, rate was fixed at Rs126 to Rs130 per kg, and grape, Gola, at Rs92 to Rs95 per kg, but both were not sold. Peer rate was fixed at Rs55 per kg, but was not available there. Pomegranate, Qandhari, rate was fixed at Rs 97 to Rs100 per kg, pomegranate, local, at Rs 88 to Rs90 per kg, but was not sold there. Sweet fruit rate was fixed at Rs58 to Rs100 per dozen, but sold at Rs 100 to Rs150 per dozen.