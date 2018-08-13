Perils of adhocism

Our political leaders talk a great deal about eradicating corruption and other social evils, especially the VIP culture, from society. However, no one has ever made serious efforts to abolish adhocism. Owing to this flaw in the system, every successive ruler ends up shelving ongoing development projects that are initiated by their predecessors and start everything anew. This is usually done for political reasons or to secure personal gains. But we fail to comprehend how such practices lead to a lack of stability and continuity in development work in the country.

It appears that all leaders are focused on projects that can be completely easily and give them the most political mileage over the shortest possible time. This happens at the cost of long-term planning and sustainable development. Therefore, we have failed to build dams and strengthen our industrial base. The menace of adhocism has resulted in seemingly good initiatives by previous governments being abandoned. The new PM should distance himself from personal prejudices and political bluster, and focus on what is best for the people.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad