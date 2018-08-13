Afghanistan Premier League gets ICC’s nod

DUBAI: The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) plan for the Afghanistan Premier League (APL) has received the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) approval.

According to a release on the ACB website, ICC’s approval enabled “member boards to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to players associated with the respective boards”.The APL will begin as a five-team tournament, and will be played between October 5 and 21 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The teams will be from Kabul, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Balkh and Paktia. The bidding process for the ownership of the franchises is expected to end later this month. Afghanistan were given ICC Full Member status in 2017, and in June they played their first ever Test, in Bengaluru against India.