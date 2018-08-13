India’s Madappa wins first Asian Tour title at 20

BANGALORE: Indian golf unveiled a new star on Sunday when Viraj Madappa hit a four under par final round 67 to take the Bangalore Masters aged just 20.

Madappa, cheered on by hordes of teenaged fans as he finished the $350,000 event on 16 under par, became the youngest Indian to claim an Asian Tour title.It was a new boost for Indian golf, coming a week after Gaganjeet Bhullar’s win at the Fiji International, co-sanctioned by the Asian and European tours.

Madappa, who only turned professional in 2017, ended one shot ahead of Zimbabwean Scott Vincent who finished with a 68, Argentine Miguel Carballo (71) and Thai duo Suradit Yongcharoenchai (66) and Danthai Boonma (70).

He started the final day two shots behind leader Carballo at 12-under and tied for fourth place.After a front nine with a bogey and birdie, Madappa holed four birdies on the final nine to complete a superb win.

Madappa birdied the 15th and 16th to take the lead and was two shots ahead going into the 18th as his rivals fell away.“Last night I thought about a win, the winning putt and so much else, so I was kind of nervous,” he said.“Then, to get my first pro win on the Asian Tour is a dream come true. It is yet to sink in.”