Man hoists national flag on 360-foot tall tower

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man on Sunday hoisted the national flag on a 360-foot tall microwave tower outside the railway station here. Muhammad Ramzan climbed up to the tower and hoisted the national flag on it. Later, scores of citizens took him to the city in a procession and danced on the drums beat.
Comments