Six killed as relatives exchange fire in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Six persons including three brothers and two women were killed and four people sustained injuries when members of two rival families exchanged fire in Rajjar town here on Sunday.

According to reports, the members of two families, who were said to be cousins, traded harsh words over a domestic dispute which led to an exchange of indiscriminate fire.

As a result, three brothers identified as Ahmad Shah, Anwar Shah, Sabir Shah and their sister-in-law Naway Gul from the family of Said Shah, and Qalandar Shah and his wife Gul Rukh from the rival family were killed on the spot.

Four persons including a passer-by child sustained injuries in the cross firing. The City police registered first information reports on the complaints of rival families' members Said Shah and Tajdar Ali against each other.

The police also arrested three accused named Zahir Jan, Saeed Shah and Tajdar Ali Shah along with the automatic weapons and started investigation. The police sources said that a domestic issue had been running between the two families since long. They said several jirgas were held to resolve the matter but to no avail. Later, funeral prayers for the slain persons were held amid tight security of the police.