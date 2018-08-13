Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Karachi

A
APP
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Girls clinch top two positions in Matric exams for science group

Female students secured the top two positions in the Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual exams as results for the science group were announced on Sunday.

According to the BSEK, the success rate was around 63 per cent. In total, 157,545 candidates appeared for the annual exams in the science group, of which 98,834 were declared passed.

Around 7.6 per cent of the total 53,850 girls who appeared in the exams passed in Grade A-1, while 2.71 per cent of the 44,984 boys were appeared in the exams were declared successful in the same grade.

Faria Asif of Karachi Public School secured the first position by scoring 94 per cent marks out of a total of 850, while Amina Iqbal of Happy Palace Grammar School secured the second position with 93.76 per cent. Muhammad Junaid of Nasra School Malir campus came in third by scoring 93.52 percent marks.

BSEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin announced the results of annual examination 2018 of science group in a ceremony at Homeopathic College auditorium on Sunday where the three top position holders were awarded appreciation certificates and shields.

On the occasion, education experts expressed their satisfaction over the increasing success rate of girls in education at different levels and disciplines. However, they emphasised, that boys should not be left behind and should be given proper attention and support by their teachers and parents to make them serious about education and their professional career.

“Equal talent grooming in girls and boys is must,” they asserted adding that otherwise this trend would create imbalance in the society and the country would face problems in meeting its manpower requirement.

The ceremony was attended by parents, the chairmen of all examination boards of Sindh province, representatives of some prominent educational organisations in public and private sectors and the media.

At this ceremony, the top position holders from special students and from general group, the results of which were announced recently, were also given certificates and shields. The BSEK chairman announced that the prize money announced by the Sindh government for the position holders would be given as soon as the board receives it.

Other groups

Earlier on July 31, results were announced for other groups where girls secured the top three positions in the general group, while in the special candidates group, girls secured the first and second position.

In the general group, Sabiha Zoha, a student of Iqra Huffaz Girls Secondary School, obtained 89.64 per cent out of a total of 850 marks to clinch the first position, while Madiha, a student of C.P Berar High School for Girls received 89.17 marks to secure the second position. Laiba Athar, a student of DMC Girls School scored 88.70 marks to obtain the third position.

Around 62 per cent of the 21,683 candidates who appeared in the general group exams were declared successful. In the special candidates group, students of ABSA School for the Deaf secured the first and second positions.

Khizra Zafar scored 86.11 per cent and Gul Qadri scored 85.64 per cent marks out of a total of 850. Dewa Academy’s Muhammad Huzaifa Qureshi secured the third position by obtaining 83.29 per cent.

Out of the 126 students who enrolled in the special candidates group, 101 passed in the first division, while the rest passed in the second division.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan