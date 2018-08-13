Girls clinch top two positions in Matric exams for science group

Female students secured the top two positions in the Board of Secondary Education Karachi’s Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual exams as results for the science group were announced on Sunday.

According to the BSEK, the success rate was around 63 per cent. In total, 157,545 candidates appeared for the annual exams in the science group, of which 98,834 were declared passed.

Around 7.6 per cent of the total 53,850 girls who appeared in the exams passed in Grade A-1, while 2.71 per cent of the 44,984 boys were appeared in the exams were declared successful in the same grade.

Faria Asif of Karachi Public School secured the first position by scoring 94 per cent marks out of a total of 850, while Amina Iqbal of Happy Palace Grammar School secured the second position with 93.76 per cent. Muhammad Junaid of Nasra School Malir campus came in third by scoring 93.52 percent marks.

BSEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin announced the results of annual examination 2018 of science group in a ceremony at Homeopathic College auditorium on Sunday where the three top position holders were awarded appreciation certificates and shields.

On the occasion, education experts expressed their satisfaction over the increasing success rate of girls in education at different levels and disciplines. However, they emphasised, that boys should not be left behind and should be given proper attention and support by their teachers and parents to make them serious about education and their professional career.

“Equal talent grooming in girls and boys is must,” they asserted adding that otherwise this trend would create imbalance in the society and the country would face problems in meeting its manpower requirement.

The ceremony was attended by parents, the chairmen of all examination boards of Sindh province, representatives of some prominent educational organisations in public and private sectors and the media.

At this ceremony, the top position holders from special students and from general group, the results of which were announced recently, were also given certificates and shields. The BSEK chairman announced that the prize money announced by the Sindh government for the position holders would be given as soon as the board receives it.

Other groups

Earlier on July 31, results were announced for other groups where girls secured the top three positions in the general group, while in the special candidates group, girls secured the first and second position.

In the general group, Sabiha Zoha, a student of Iqra Huffaz Girls Secondary School, obtained 89.64 per cent out of a total of 850 marks to clinch the first position, while Madiha, a student of C.P Berar High School for Girls received 89.17 marks to secure the second position. Laiba Athar, a student of DMC Girls School scored 88.70 marks to obtain the third position.

Around 62 per cent of the 21,683 candidates who appeared in the general group exams were declared successful. In the special candidates group, students of ABSA School for the Deaf secured the first and second positions.

Khizra Zafar scored 86.11 per cent and Gul Qadri scored 85.64 per cent marks out of a total of 850. Dewa Academy’s Muhammad Huzaifa Qureshi secured the third position by obtaining 83.29 per cent.

Out of the 126 students who enrolled in the special candidates group, 101 passed in the first division, while the rest passed in the second division.