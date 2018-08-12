Sun August 12, 2018
Monitoring Report
August 12, 2018

Shahbaz, Bilawal to be invited to Imran’s oath-taking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to invite heads of all Parliamentary Parties, including Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to Imran Khan's oath taking as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, a spokesman for the party said on Saturday.

Imran, whose party secured 116 general seats in the National Assembly in the July 25 polls, is set to become the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

Speaking to media, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said that they would take the Opposition along in order to strengthen the Parliament. He said that whatever demands the Opposition had would be taken into consideration.

The PTI spokesman vowed that his party, after forming the government, would cut expenses of the PM House, governors and chief secretaries' residences.

He claimed that his party would secure more than 180 votes in the election for Prime Minister, adding, "Imran would retain his National Assembly seat from Mianwali."

Speaking with regard to Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chaudhry said that they had short-listed three names for the post and a name would be announced by Sunday morning.

He said the PTI would have the post of Deputy Speaker, whereas consultation had been ongoing for Punjab chief minister.

The PTI spokesman said that party member Asad Umar had been taking briefings on international affairs, describing economy as the "biggest challenge" for his party's government.

A session of the National Assembly has been summoned on August 13, in which members will take oath and later elect Speaker of the Assembly. The prime minister will be elected on August 17. Imran is expected to take oath as the prime minister on August 18.

