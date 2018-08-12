Sun August 12, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 12, 2018

SCCI invites Turkish investors

PESHAWAR: The business community of Khyber Pakhtun-khwa has invited the investors of Turkey to take advantage of the numerous opportunities by investing in the province where peace has been restored after decades of militancy.

The invitation was given by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during an investment opportunity conference (IOC) organised to distribute Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) on Friday at Hilton Bomonti Hotel at Istanbul, Turkey.

A press release issued here on Saturday said that the BEAs were attended by a large number of business delegates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Turkey.

The award ceremony was also attended by Adnan Bostan, vice-president MUSIAD (chief guest), Hussain Eren, finance secretary and advisor to mayor Istanbul, Ahmet Kiziloz, president Duysiad, World United Business Organisation, Israfil Kuraly, vice-president chamber of Istanbul, Yalchan Kirolu of the Board of Director, DEIK (Foreign Relations Department), Zahidullah Shinwari, president SCCI, Ghazanfar Bilour, president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Naeem Butt, Malik Niaz Muhammad Awan, Adeel Rauf, Riaz Arshad, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Malik Niaz Ahmed, and Faiz Muhammad Faizi.

Addressing the conference, Zahidullah Shinwari, president SCCI, invited Turkish investors to invest in prospective sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while reminding them that KP has recovered from vagaries of terrorism and that circumstances for business are conducive.

Shinwari expressed satisfaction over successful organisation of SCCI’s maiden BEA on the soil of Turkey and hoped that the Pak-Turkey business volume would strengthen with the passage of time and would usher in an era of employment and prosperity.

He invited Turkish investors for fostering joint ventures in sectors of oil and gas, minerals, gemstones, agriculture and livestock, hydropower generation, tourism and many other prospective sectors for boosting bilateral trade.

Adeel Rauf, chairman SCCI’s BEA Committee, expressed his delight on the IOC which he said was a dream come true for him as it was his dream to organise overseas, transcontinental conference while launching BEA in 2004 during his tenure as president SCCI.

Ghazanfar Bilour urged more Pakistani chambers to follow suit by crossing borders for attracting much-needed investment in the country.

Adnan assured every kind of cooperation and coordination in realising dream of enhanced bilateral trade.

Representatives of KPOGCL, KPBOIT, PEDO, Mineral Development Department and, Tourism Corporation delivered their presentations highlighting available opportunities and incentives for investment in their respective sectors.

