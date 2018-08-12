Russell destroys Trinbago with hat-trick, 40-ball ton

PORT OF SPAIN, Trindad and Tobago: West Indies all-rounder Russell almost single-handedly helped Jamaica Tallahwahs open their Carribean Premier League 2018 campaign with a four-wicket win against Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday.

The star all-rounder bagged a hat-trick before scoring the fastest century in CPL history, which came off just 40 balls.

Batting first, Knight Riders made 223 for 6. In reply, Tallahwahs chased the target with Russell contributing 121 off just 49 balls.

Tallahwahs were 41-5 at one stage with victory looking extremely unlikely, but Russell had other ideas. He was given a lifeline when Ali Khan dropped him off the first ball he faced.

With Kennar Lewis providing support, the two added 161 runs for the sixth-wicket, a stand that was the bedrock of the chase. Lewis scored a 35-ball 51.

The stand was broken in the 18th over, with 22 runs still to get, but Russell took charge and finished things off in the final over, lifting a six off Sunil Narine.

The Knight Riders could well have reached a total closer to 235 had it not been Russell’s hat-trick. Chris Lynn’s 27-ball 46 and half-centuries from Colin Munro (61 off 42) and Brendon McCullum (56 off 27) had set things up well, and heading into the final over, they were 212-3.

McCullum then hammered a four off Russell, but Dre Russ fought back. McCullum miscued a full-toss and walked back the very next ball, Dwayne Bravo (29) was cleaned up by a yorker, and Denesh Ramdin holed out. Russell ended with 3-38.

Bravo, the Knight Riders skipper, admitted Russell was an unstoppable force on the day.

“Well played to him and congrats on winning the first game as a captain,” he said. “Not much we can do, I’m very happy for him personally. He proved why he’s the best in the world at the moment.”