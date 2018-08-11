Khawar Maneka ties the knot

ISLAMABAD: Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband, got married in Agha family of Lahore on Friday.

The Nikah ceremony was held in Lahore. It was totally a family event. “Khawar Maneka tied the knot with Sameera Agha. The bride’s mother also was over there. I was also over there,” confirmed Latif Khan, a close friend of Khawar.

“Expecting Mubarak from you (Geo TV),” responded Khawar when this correspondent approached him late night.

Khawar was earlier married to Bushra Bibi, but divorced her last year. Bushra then married the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan earlier this year. Ibrahim Maneka, Musa Maneka, Mehar Maneka, Karsoom Maneka and Mubashara Maneka attended the event, said Latif Khan.

“Nikah ceremony of Khawar Maneka held in Lahore. A close family gathering held today which was attended by his children. Sameera Agha is an avid follower of Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakr,” he said.