Encroachments removed from Gora Bazaar

PESHAWAR: The Cantonment Board Peshawar is continuing with its anti-encroachment drive and has removed more than 250 kiosks and makeshift stalls from Gora Bazaar in the Peshawar Cantonment.

Magistrate Qurratul Ain Wazir was heading the anti-encroachment operation at the women shopping centres. The Cantonment Board employees removed more than 150 kiosks and makeshift stalls from the Gora Bazaar. The operation had been in progress since last night at the market and almost 100 shops were cleared from encroachments. A number of notices were issued to the shopkeepers to remove illegal signboards and other materials, but they paid no attention.

Hashish seized in Nowshera: The police seized five kilograms of hashish and arrested an accused here on Friday, official sources said. They said police had received a tip-off that narcotics would be smuggled in a passenger bus. The police erected a barricade on the road near the Armoured Colony and signalled a passenger bus (RIS 1258) to stop.