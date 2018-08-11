Zil Haj moon sighting meeting on Sunday evening

Islamabad : Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet on Sunday, Aug 12 on 29 Ziqad in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Zil-Haj, 1439 Hijri.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting of Sindh Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, whereas, the other members of the committee would join the meetings of their respective Provincial/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, said a press release.

Likewise, the zonal committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would hold its meeting at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO), Islamabad.

All information about the position of crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on cell no. 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000. Director General (R&R) Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid could be informed on his cell no. 0300-6831822. The information regarding crescent sighting could be intimated to Deputy Director Jarullah (Q) at his cell no 0308-7777556; 021-99261412; 021-99261413 (Met Department).

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.