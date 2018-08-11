Section 144 slapped against animal markets in city

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Punjab Home Department, city district government, Rawalpindi has imposed Section 144 against establishment of sacrificial animal markets in the city jurisdiction. Punjab Home Department has also issued directives to remove illegal sacrificial animals markets and arrest private contractors who are charging 5 to 7 per cent tax from buyers and sellers.

The city district government, Rawalpindi will establish five sacrificial animals markets outside city areas at Rawat, Mandra, Chakri, Gujar Khan and Adiala. The animal markets will be operational properly from August 13.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sara Hayat told ‘The News’ that they have decided to establish five ‘Tax Free’ sacrificial animals markets at different points where public could buy sacrificial animals. She said that in a high-level meeting they have allocated five points outside city areas to establish animal markets. The animal markets will be operational from August 13, she said.

She said that Punjab Home Department has issued directives to impose Section 144 against establishment of sacrificial animals markets in the city jurisdiction. “We have also started crackdown against illegal animals markets which are charging 5 to 7 per cent tax from buyers and sellers. We will also register FIRs against the violators,” she warned.

The sacrificial animals have started arriving in the city. The sacrificial animals are arriving from far-flung areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prices of animals are skyrocketing. The price of a bull starts from Rs100,000 while the price of a goat starts from Rs40,000.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza said that animal sellers coming from different areas are being directed to take their animals to these markets and the task force is not allowing them to come near residential areas. The city district government has allotted five open spaces for establishment of sacrificial animals markets for Eidul Azha, he said. “All arrangements have been finalised to establish sacrificial animal markets. Sacrificial animals markets would be operational in a couple of days,” he assured. He said that he has deployed 15 inspectors for removing animals from the city areas to avoid traffic problems. “We are continuously announcing in mosques and warning animal sellers to shift their animals outside the city in markets otherwise legal action would be taken against them,” he warned. He also said that there would be strict security arrangements at sacrificial animals markets and police officials of concerned police stations would remain present at these points round the clock.

He said that no tax would be charged at these markets. The local management has decided to establish animals markets in outer parts of the city to avoid congestion and traffic problems, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that some influential powerful private contractors are running an illegal cattle market at Mandra and charging 5 per cent tax from buyers. They are taking tax forcibly and not allowing buyers to take their animal away without paying the tax.