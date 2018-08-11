186 TDP families sent back to Orakzai district

KALAYA: The return process of temporary displaced persons (TDPs) belonging to remote Mamoonzai area of the Orakzai district began today (Friday).

And 186 families were sent back to their native areas in the initial phase amid tight security. Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Upper tehsil Haider Hussain said the return process would continue till August 20.

"The return process of TDPs begins today. About 186 families have been sent back to their native areas," he added. He said that a makeshift entry check-point had been established for the returning TDPs at the Yakhkandau. Meanwhile, the TDPs criticised the district administration for providing meagre facilities at the entry check-points.