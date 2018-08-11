A rise in crimes

Social crimes in Pakistan are on rise with increasing cases of murders, rape, child abuse, violence and street crimes. These crimes are highlighted in the media for a few days, but are only met with temporary outrage. Nobody bothers to follow up whether or not the culprits were caught. After a few days, another incident of such gravity appears on our TV screens.

We must understand that every individual has an important role to fight against these crimes. We must promote a society that has a sense of social responsibility to resolve the factors that are behind these social crimes. Should we pay attention to such issues in a timely manner, together we can make our country a peaceful place to live in.

Abdul Bari

Lahore