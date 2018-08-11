A rise in crimes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Social crimes in Pakistan are on rise with increasing cases of murders, rape, child abuse, violence and street crimes. These crimes are highlighted in the media for a few days, but are only met with temporary outrage. Nobody bothers to follow up whether or not the culprits were caught. After a few days, another incident of such gravity appears on our TV screens.
We must understand that every individual has an important role to fight against these crimes. We must promote a society that has a sense of social responsibility to resolve the factors that are behind these social crimes. Should we pay attention to such issues in a timely manner, together we can make our country a peaceful place to live in.
Abdul Bari
Lahore
