Dangerous driving

Over time, a sharp increase in traffic has been witnessed on our roads. We must, therefore, drive carefully to avoid any accidents. Unfortunately, most drivers have struggled to remain vigilant as they negotiate the bustling streets. While we often criticise other people for driving rashly, we never ponder over how we can improve our own driving skills . Driving on our roads is akin to pursuing a dangerous activity. Moreover, most drivers seem to drive without having any consideration for others.

It seems that we follow our own rules on the roads. Traffic wardens have failed to control the traffic system. No checks and balances on drivers and many of them are underage drivers. Around 70 percent of drivers don’t have the necessary licences. Such drivers are often careless. As responsible drivers, we ought to be exercise patience and drive carefully to avoid any untoward incident.

Abdul Wadood

Lahore