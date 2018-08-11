Girls just want to study

The Balochistan government should consider setting up girls’ hostel across the province so that girls who wish to complete higher education can do so without inconvenience. Many girls, who live in far areas, couldn’t continue their studies because of lack of hostels in Turbat. With the rate of inflation rising at an alarming rate, it is difficult for a majority of students to live on rent.

On-campus accommodation, however, is cheaper than off-campus housing options. In the past, the authorities concerned decided to built a hostel building to accommodate a large number of girls who settle in Turbat to complete their studies. But, after a short while, the work was abruptly discontinued. It’s time the higher authorities took effective action to set up girls’ hostel across Balochistan.

Sooda Akram

Kech