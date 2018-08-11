Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI starts filling political posts

PTI starts filling political posts
Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week

Iran test-fired anti-ship missile during drills last week
Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money

Gangsters use WhatsApp to demand extortion money
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?

Will bureaucracy follow Imran’s austerity drive to save taxpayers’ money?
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries

Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Fareed Maneka remarries
Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws

Erdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan

Revolving fund for four Chinese power projects: Consumers to pay for debt servicing of Rs20 bn loan
Imran’s apology accepted by ECP

Imran’s apology accepted by ECP
‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket

‘Chaiwala’ elected MNA on PTI ticket
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Business

DH
Danyal Haris
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Auto sales race to double-digit growth in July

KARACHI: All the auto sector segments posted double-digit growth during the first month of current fiscal year, running down the street buzz that ‘car buying curbs’ imposed on non-filers of tax returns would put the brakes on sales of four-wheelers, latest data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) issued figures presented that sales of vehicles in July FY2019 reached 17,529 units, a jump of 19 percent over 14,676 units sold in July FY2018.

Moreover, on a month-on-month basis, the sales also registered a growth of 24 percent compared to the sales of around 14,095 units in June 2018.

The number showed that the 1300CC and above category climbed 21 percent, 1000 CC variants stepped up 16 percent, and cars below 1000 CC jumped nearly 20 percent with sales of around 9,659 units, 4,433 units, and 3,437 units respectively.

Samiullah Tariq, Director Research at Arif Habib Limited, said changes in the law for the non-filers barring them from buying new vehicles were not visible in the car sales at present; however there’s likelihood that these numbers got a boost from the units booked a month back but delivered this month to the buyers.

“Car sales were on the rise because of the more working days in July compared with June because of Eid holidays, where Indus Motors sales were up because of debottlenecking or expansion in the plant,” Tariq said.

A manufacturer-wise breakup revealed the highest growth was posted by Indus Motors, the makers of Toyota, which registered an increase of 18 percent to reach a sales figure of 5468 units last month.

Moreover Honda recorded a sales growth of 10 percent and Pak Suzuki 4 percent with the sales of 4981 units and 10895 units respectively.

All the car manufacturers in May and June informed their respective dealers that they should inform all the purchasers that they would not entertain the orders of non-filer from the new fiscal year 2018-19.

Abdul Azeem, head of research at Specturm Securities, said despite curbs the local car sales posted an attractive growth.

“The major reason could be the rising demand of vehicles for election campaign, moreover difficulties in the import of used cars also left the buyers with less than fewer choices,” Azeem said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand

Junoon set for a comeback, courtesy biscuit brand
Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Pogba leads Manchester United to winning Premier League start

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan