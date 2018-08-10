Students protest against BISE Swat for poor results

MINGORA: Dozens of students on Thursday protested ‘unexpected’ results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination 2018.

Holding placards and chanting slogans against Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Swat, the students in Matta tehsil of Swat district said that the results did not reflect their performance in examination papers. They said that their examination papers were not checked diligently and were poorly marked.

The students added that poor students were pushed out of education as they can neither afford going to private colleges nor they can get admission in government colleges due to high merit for admission. They demanded BISE Swat to recheck their papers.