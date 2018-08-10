Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
August 10, 2018

Nawaz summoned by accountability court on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif will appear before Accountability Court No-II on August 13 (Monday) in two pending corruption references against him and his family.

The accountability court judge Arshad Malik while hearing the corruption references against Sharif family on Thursday summoned Nawaz Sharif on Monday for his first court appearance following his incarceration.

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 7 ordered to transfer Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment references against Sharif family to the court of Judge Arshad Malik.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the court that Nawaz Sharif could not be produced before the court due to security reasons.

The judge questioned the NAB prosecutor regarding the progress in investigations into the two remaining corruption references. The NAB prosecutor told the judge that after Wajid Zia, the statement of only one more witness needed to be recorded.

“There are three suspects in both the references. Investigation is ongoing against Nawaz, while his sons, Hasan and Hussain, have already been declared absconders in the case,” he further said.

Nawaz’s defence counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that the IHC was to hear an appeal by Sharif family seeking suspension of their sentences and bail. He also requested the court to adjourn cross-examination of prosecution witness Wajid Zia until Friday.

“The prosecution can produce Wajid Zia for recording his statement in the Flagship reference if they want,” he said.

The court fixed Wajid Zia’s cross-examination for Monday and said the defence counsel may examine him if he has time left from his other legal commitments.

'I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon', Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak's Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan

