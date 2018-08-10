Nawaz summoned by accountability court on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif will appear before Accountability Court No-II on August 13 (Monday) in two pending corruption references against him and his family.

The accountability court judge Arshad Malik while hearing the corruption references against Sharif family on Thursday summoned Nawaz Sharif on Monday for his first court appearance following his incarceration.

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on August 7 ordered to transfer Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment references against Sharif family to the court of Judge Arshad Malik.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi informed the court that Nawaz Sharif could not be produced before the court due to security reasons.

The judge questioned the NAB prosecutor regarding the progress in investigations into the two remaining corruption references. The NAB prosecutor told the judge that after Wajid Zia, the statement of only one more witness needed to be recorded.

“There are three suspects in both the references. Investigation is ongoing against Nawaz, while his sons, Hasan and Hussain, have already been declared absconders in the case,” he further said.

Nawaz’s defence counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that the IHC was to hear an appeal by Sharif family seeking suspension of their sentences and bail. He also requested the court to adjourn cross-examination of prosecution witness Wajid Zia until Friday.

“The prosecution can produce Wajid Zia for recording his statement in the Flagship reference if they want,” he said.

The court fixed Wajid Zia’s cross-examination for Monday and said the defence counsel may examine him if he has time left from his other legal commitments.