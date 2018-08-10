Swat’s college unable to accommodate growing number of students

MINGORA: Hundreds of students have to either quit studies after matriculation or take admissions in private institutions as there are limited seats in the historical Government Jahanzeb College at Saidu Sharif, Swat district.

The college received 6,127 applications from the students seeking admissions in F.Sc, Part-1.

“I have secured 947 marks in SSC examination, but still my name is not in the merit list.

The government should come forward to solve the issue,” said Muhammad Ishtiaq, a student who was eager to get admission.

“I belong to a poor family and I am unable to bear the expenses of private colleges. If I don’t get the admission, then where should we go?” asked the 16-year-old Shahan who hails from the Mingora city.

Another student from Saidu Sharif, Riaz Ahmad, said that if the government failed to establish colleges, what else they could do for the youth of the area.

Principal Jahanzeb College Saidu Sharif Prof Dr Siraj Ahmad told this scribe that the college is not able to accommodate all students due to space issue.

“We have the capacity to accommodate only 400 students,” explained Dr Siraj Ahmad and said that the only solution is the establishment of new colleges in the district.

He suggested that the government should hire rented buildings in an emergency, and his college can provide the teaching faculty.

On October 8, 2005, the earthquake shattered everything in Azad Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This earthquake also damaged the building of the historical Jahanzeb College, built by the late Wali of Swat in 1952.

On October 26, 2015, A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck major cities of Pakistan, including the Northern Areas, leaving at least 200 dead and more than 1,000 injured due to building collapses, landslides, stampedes and other quake-related incidents.

The main building of the college was damaged and experts declared that the main building is no more capable to be used for teaching and other administrative work.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government decided to demolish this historical building

and construct a modern building by spending Rs49 million.

The government released Rs200 million to the contractor last year to demolish the main building and start construction.

However, 16 months have passed but the main building has not been demolished fully yet due to which the college administration is facing problems to accommodate the huge number of students.