Man tortures wife to death

OKARA: A woman was tortured to death by her husband and his accomplices in village 45/D on Thursday. Rehmat Ali and his wife Sajida Bibi used to quarrel on certain issues. On Wednesday afternoon, Rehmat Ali came home with two accomplices and started torturing Sajida Bibi. Notwithstanding the torture, she died on the spot.

FOUR NARCOTICS DEALERS HELD, LIQUOR SEIZED: Four narcotics dealers were booked for possessing a large quantity of liquor here on Thursday. The Okara police raided and arrested Mumtaz Hussain with eight litres of liquor, Tajamul Khan with 15-litre liquor, Sajjad Haidar with 16 litre liquor, Shan Ali with 20-litre liquor, Asfaq Ahmed with 610 gram charas and Kashif with 1-kg and 10 gram charas.