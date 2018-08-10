Indian selectors to get big pay raise

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has approved a hike in the fee of the selectors by Rs 30 lakh, and that of the chief selector by Rs 20 lakhs.

It was decided that the remuneration of the members of the selection committee be increased to Rs 90 lakhs per annum (from Rs 60 lakh per annum), while the chairman of the panel will now get Rs 1 Crore (from Rs 80 lakh per annum).

Currently, the senior selection committee is headed by former India wicketkeeper MSK Prasad, with Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh being its other two members. Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe were removed as selectors last year as the Lodha reforms mandate a three-member selection committee, all of whom, should have played Test cricket.

Meanwhile, the remuneration of the members of the junior selection committee has been increased to Rs 60 lakh per annum, with the chairman of the panel now supposed to get Rs 65 Lakh per annum. The salaries of the women’s selection committee too have been increased, with the members now getting Rs 25 lakh per annum, and chief elector set to receive Rs 30 lakh.