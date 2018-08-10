Fri August 10, 2018
Sports

AFP
August 10, 2018

Golfer Lyle dead at 36

SYDNEY: Tributes flowed for Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle Thursday after he lost his battle with cancer, dying aged 36 after halting treatment for leukaemia last week.

“It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us,” his wife Briony said in a statement. The former US PGA Tour player, who had children aged six and two, passed away on Wednesday evening at his home outside Melbourne surrounded by family and friends. “Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for,” added his wife.

Lyle moved into palliative care on August 1 to see out his final days, saying his body could not “take anymore” after acute myeloid leukaemia returned for a third time. His plight touched people around the world and his wife said the messages of support comforted him as his life drew to a close.

“Jarrod was able to take in many of the unbelievably kind and generous acts and words in his final few days and was overwhelmed by the emotional outpouring,” she said. “He asked that I provide a simple message: ‘Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I’ve helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn’t wasted’.”

Lyle, who joined the PGA Tour in 2007 and managed a handful of top 10 finishes, overcame leukaemia as a 17-year-old before suffering a recurrence in 2012. He won that battle and made his return to professional golf at the Australian Masters in November 2013. But his health deteriorated again in recent months.

In an emotional audio message late last week, he said he felt like “the luckiest golfer going around because so many people took an interest in me and took an interest in, I guess, my fight”.

