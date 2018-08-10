BCCI demands rescheduling of Pak-India Asia Cup fixture

LAHORE: Pakistan and India are scheduled to face each other on September 19 in the Asia Cup, but the match is not likely to take place as per the announcement schedule.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has demanded a change in the fixture dates. The 14th edition of the tournament was already marred with controversy after it was moved from India to United Arab Emirates on Pakistan’s request.

Weeks after the tournament schedule was released, the BCCI is now demanding the fixture date between the arch-rivals be changed. As per the present schedule, India will play back-to-back matches on September 18 and 19, with the game against Pakistan taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on September 19.

A senior BCCI official reported to have said, “The scheduling is mindless. There appears to be zero application of mind.”“How can you accept a scenario where India plays a game today and tomorrow it will face its arch-rival Pakistan who will have a two-day period of rest?” he added.

The unnamed official said, “This is unacceptable and has to be revisited. Maybe for the organisers it is just a money-spinning game but for us it is important that there be equity in scheduling.”