Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

World

AFP
August 10, 2018

29 children killed in Yemen bus attack: Red Cross

SANAA: A strike on a bus in rebel-held northern Yemen killed at least 29 children Thursday, the Red Cross said, as the Saudi-led coalition faced a growing outcry over the attack.

The coalition said it had carried out what it called “legitimate military action” in the area targeting Huthi rebels responsible for a deadly missile attack on the Saudi city of Jizan on Wednesday. But the International Committee of the Red Cross said the strike hit a bus filled with children in the Huthi stronghold of Saada, causing dozens of casualties.

“A hospital supported by our team in Yemen received the bodies of 29 children under the age of 15 and 48 wounded, including 30 children,” the ICRC said on Twitter.A spokesman for the Red Cross in Sanaa told AFP the toll was not final as casualties from the attack were taken to several hospitals.

“Under international humanitarian law, civilians must be protected during conflict,” the ICRC said as alarm grew among international aid agencies. Geert Cappelaere, the UN Children’s Fund regional director in the Middle East and North Africa, said all the children on the bus were “reportedly under the age of 15”.

“Does the world really need more innocent children’s lives to stop the cruel war on children in Yemen?”, he added. Saudi Arabia shot down a missile fired by the Huthis on Wednesday, with debris killing a Yemeni man and wounding 11 others, the coalition said.The missile was fired from the rebel-held Yemeni province of Amran towards Jizan, the coalition said.

“The coalition will take all necessary measures against the terrorist, criminal acts of the Huthi militia, such as recruiting child soldiers, throwing them in battlefields and using them as tools,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said, referring to Thursday’s attack. The Huthis have in recent months ramped up missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, which Riyadh usually says it intercepts. Wednesday’s attack brings the tally to 165 rebel missiles launched since 2015, according to the coalition, which that year joined the Yemeni government’s fight against Huthi rebels.

'I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon', Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak's Independence Day function

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India's 'friendly relations' with Pakistan

