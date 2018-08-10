Honda recalls 69,000 vehicles in China

BEIJING: Honda Motor Co. Ltd will recall 69,090 UR-V sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China, market regulators said on Thursday, a result of a cold-climate engine problem that has already forced the recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles. The UR-V is produced and sold in China, the world’s biggest auto market, by Honda’s joint venture with the Dongfeng Motor Group. As many as 18,907 vehicle recalls are linked to problems caused by an unusual amount of uncombusted petrol collecting in the engine’s lubricant oil pan, the Defective Product Administration Center of State Administration of Market Regulation said on Thursday. The issue in some cases caused a strong odour of gasoline inside the car and in other cases the car’s check-engine light came on, Honda has said.