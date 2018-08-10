Call for not abusing animals

Islamabad : Animals have the right to live without abuse and exploitation like other creatures including human beings. They are useful to people in many ways and we need to take care of them for their healthy life. The healthy animals can contribute more productivity to our daily life.

This was stated by Pakistan Red Crescent Society volunteer and Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) charter president Shaaref Munir addressing participants of the children summer art camp at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday.

Shaaref Munir said many people loved to have pets at our home but didn’t take care of them as usually required.

"Many of us abuse them by giving them insufficient food or beating them for no reason or put them in miserable conditions just to enjoy their pain. This is psychological disorder," he said. He said many animals were used for pushing the carts and the people put huge load on the carts that make uneasy for the animals to carry on with the load.

"Despite having daylong hard-work the animals are not given sufficient food, their living conditions are worst, and their healthcare is zero," he said.

He said unfortunately many wild animals die in the zoos where all professional measures were supposed to be taken by the officials. The wild animals are not provided with the natural habitats in the zoos neither given right food and shelter.