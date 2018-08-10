Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Islamabad

August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NAB believes in supremacy of law: chairman

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that NAB believes in transparency and supremacy of law. The earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed. He said that eradication of corruption is top most priority of NAB. He said this while chairing a meeting at NAB Headquarters, says a press release.

The NAB chairman said Double Shah was made as Single Shah by NAB recovering 4 billion looted by Double Shah which had been returned to the victims of Double Shah. He said that Rs1.2 from out of Rs1.9 billion looted by co-accused in Double Shah case Tasawwar Gilani have been returned by NAB to the affectees. He said that NAB has also returned Rs36 crore to the victims of Elite Town Housing Scheme, Lahore.

He said NAB has deposited Rs296 billion in the national exchequer. He said that earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed. Chairman NAB has said that corruption is cancer which is a silent killer. NAB officers to double their efforts to come up to the expectations of the nation as eradication of corruption is our national duty.

He said that NAB has initiated complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations against all segments of society across the board on alleged allegations of corruption etc. The indiscriminate actions of NAB have increased the prestige of NAB manifold.

NAB during last nine months recovered Rs2,200 million from corrupt and distributed affectees of Housing/Cooperative and government departments. He directed all DGs of NAB to arrest corrupt, proclaimed offenders, absconders and deposit the looted money in the national exchequer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan