32 fake treatment centres sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed 32 quacks’ outlets. According to a press release issued here, different teams of PHC carried out action against quacks in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Narowal. The teams visited 120 treatment centres and out of these 32 were sealed and 33 quacks quit quackery and started other businesses. Among the sealed centres, nine each were in Sialkot and Narowal, six each in Rawalpindi and Bahawalnagar while two were in Lahore.