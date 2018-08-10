Commissioning ceremony of PMSS ZHOB held at Karachi Shipyard

The commissioning ceremony of PMSS ZHOB built for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency was held at the Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) on Thursday, said a press release issued by the navy.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, chief of staff (personnel), graced the occasion as chief guest. This 600-ton maritime patrol vessel has been built in compliance with China Classification Society Rules. It has an overall length of 68.5 meters, beam of 8.7m and can achieve maximum speed of 27 knots.

The chief guest in his address said that it is yet another landmark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between Pakistan and China. “This vessel will not only enhance the operational capability of the PMSA but it will also go a long way in protecting the national jurisdiction and rich natural resources of Pakistan’s territorial waters and EEZ. It will play a vital role towards achieving self-reliance in Defence Production.”

Earlier, KS&EW MD Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address said that this project signified the trust and confidence that government reposed in the KS&EW. He said that the construction of PMSS ZHOB had certainly enhanced our capabilities of indigenous construction of warships. He said that the KS&EW was indebted to the support of the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and especially Pakistan Navy.

The delivery protocol was signed between representatives of the PMSA and the KS&EW and the ship was handed over to the PMSA. The commissioning ceremony was attended by high- ranking officials from the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, Corporate sector and KS&EW.