NBP launches tree plantation drive across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan formally launches its “Green Initiative” tree plantation campaign. Mr Saeed Ahmad, the NBP President planted sapling at the NBP’s north region head-office in Islamabad.

NBP’s tree plantation campaign, “Green Initiative” is part of bank’s CSR program through which over 3,000 plants will be planted in Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. The NBP will gift over 1,000 plants to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for its tree plantation drive in the capital.

Saeed Ahmad said that the corporate institutions should realise their responsibility and participate in tree plantation drives so that we plant as many plants as we can. He said there is dire need for measures to control environmental pollution and protect human lives, adding that trees play an important role in eliminating environmental pollution. He has directed managers of all NBP branches to plant tree in their soundings. The NBP has 1500 branches across country including the remotest and far-flung areas.***