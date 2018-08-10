Extension in GDs deadline urged

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Anjum Nisar has urged the federal Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to extend the date for filing goods declaration till September 30, 2018 after withdrawal of the facility of open account to commercial importers.

In two separate letters, the minister also urged the SBP and the Finance Ministry to allow payments through open account till September 30 against the earlier announced deadline of August 31, in the best interest of the business community.

The minister said the withdrawal of the facility has created a panic-like situation among the importers.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation of the Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) had met the minister and expressed their concerns on the withdrawal of this facility.