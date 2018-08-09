Man killed while attempting to catch mobile snatcher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: One person was killed when he tried to intercept a mobile phone snatcher in Hayatabad. It was learnt that one Abdul Hameed tried to resist a bid to snatch cellular phone from a local when the criminal opened fire on him. Hamid sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to the injuries.
