Skilled youth to get jobs

Islamabad : Pakistani skilled youth will get jobs both in the domestic and international market; these views were expressed by the executive director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while talking to trainees enrolled in hotel management courses under NAVTTC in the Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

Speaking to the students, he said that skill development is the country's most important requirement; it will not only change the destiny of this nation but also enable skilled persons to get honourable jobs. He said that our skilled young people will not only get jobs in Europe and Australia but also get honourable employment in every country of the world. He interacted with the trainees and inquired about the quality of training being imparted to them. He advised them to work hard and focus on their training.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Serena Hotel, Aziz Bolani was also present. He appreciated NAVTTC’s efforts to provide quality training to the unemployed youth of the country and expressed to extend support in the future.