Thu August 09, 2018
Agencies
August 9, 2018

Malinga snubbed as SL announce T20 squad

COLOMBO: Lasith Malinga’s heroics for the Montreal Tigers in the Global T20 League in Toronto haven’t been enough to secure a first international call-up since September last year.

The fast bowler was ignored as Sri Lanka announced a 15-man T20I squad for the one-off game against South Africa on August 14.Malinga, who still harbours hopes of playing for his country, was the third-highest wicket-taker in Canada, and had the best average (11.84) and economy rate (6.41) among all bowlers in the tournament with more than five wickets.

Left-arm fast bowler Binura Fernando could be in line to play his first match in over three years after being called up. The 23-year old played two T20Is in 2015 against Pakistan, but hasn’t played any international cricket since.

Dhananjaya de Silva has been called up to the T20I squad, having last played an international in that format in January 2017. A string of impressive performances against South Africa have been rewarded after the 26-year old has stood out as one of the best performers of the tour.

Angelo Mathews returns to the T20I side having missed the home tri-series, that also included Bangladesh and India, because of injury. It ended in disappointment for Sri Lanka, after they were dramatically knocked out before the final at the hands of Bangladesh in the final over.

Squad: Angelo Mathews (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Binura Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Shehan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Upul Tharanga, Jeffrey Vandersay.

