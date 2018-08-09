Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

World

AFP
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UN urges Myanmar to abide by deal granting access to Rakhine

YANGON: The United Nations said on Wednesday it still had not been granted independent access to the epicentre of Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis two months after inking a deal with the government to carry out work there.

UN refugee and development agencies signed an agreement with Myanmar in June that permitted them to operate in northern Rakhine state where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims were driven from their homes in a brutal army campaign that started almost a year ago.

The agreement was supposed to let the UN help Myanmar create conditions on the ground that would be conducive to a safe and voluntary return for the stateless Rohingya, many of whom are currently languishing in camps in southeast Bangladesh.

So far they have refused to come back without any guarantee of security or basic rights such as citizenship. The UN agencies said in a joint statement that requests dating back to mid-June for international employees to be allowed to start work in northern Rakhine state remained unanswered.

Though they highlighted some "encouraging" steps, such as visits to the area by UN officials, they said Myanmar needed to provide "effective access". The UN refugee agency has kept an office in northern Rakhine state throughout the crisis but staff are not able to work in the field freely.

The statement also called on Myanmar to provide freedom of movement for all communities and to address the root cause of the crisis. In Myanmar, the Rohingya are widely regarded as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and most live under apartheid-like conditions, cut off from adequate healthcare and unable to travel.

Some 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August last year. Living in cramped shelters they have recounted horrific testimonies of murder, rape and torture at the hands of army troops and mobs of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

The US and UN brand the operations carried out by security forces as ethnic cleansing. But Myanmar’s military says it was defending itself against Rohingya militants and denies targeting civilians.

A spokesman for the Myanmar government could not be reached for comment. Rakhine has been largely sealed off since the crisis exploded, with Myanmar undertaking a massive reconstruction programme that critics say amounts to the erasure of Rohingya history.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening