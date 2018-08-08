Rain turns weather pleasant

PESHAWAR: A light rain received in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the provincial capital turned the weather pleasant, breaking the severe heat wave that continued for the last one week. The weather remained partly cloudy in Peshawar, bringing down the temperature to 32 degrees centigrade.

Though the rain was for a short time, it turned the weather pleasant.

Balakot received the highest amount of rain of 133 millimetres, followed by 62 millimetres in Kakul, Malam Jabba 24, Lower Dir 23, Saidu Sharif 5, Upper Dir and Parachinar 2 millimetres each.

The Meteorological Department forecast more rain and thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions.

The rain provided relief to the residents who had been facing great hardships due to severe heat during the last one week.

They were also facing water shortage because of excessive power load-shedding.

Power consumers in different parts of the province, particularly in Peshawar, have protested against the hours-long electricity load-shedding and low voltage.