LCWU merit list displayed

Lahore : Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has displayed the first merit list for admissions to FA/FSc first year with FSc (pre-medical) on top with 1,053 marks. A spokesperson for LCWU said dues could be submitted from August 8 to August 10 in the campus while the second merit list would be displayed on August 10.
Comments