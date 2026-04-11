Does being married lower cancer risk? Here’s what research reveals

A surprising research study suggests that marital status is an overlooked “social determinant” of cancer, finding that people who have never married face a significantly higher risk of developing the disease.

Regarding incidence rates, research shows that compared to those who are or were once married, never-married men face a 68% higher cancer incidence, while never-married women face an 85% higher rate. This link is strongest in individuals aged 55 and over, suggesting that the effects of social factors accumulate over a lifetime. While overall rates are higher for those who never married, certain cancers show even more dramatic differences; for instance, the high rates of cancers in this group likely reflect variations in HPV exposure.

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In this connection, University of Miami’s Frank Penedo, co-author of the study said: “It means that if you’re not married, you should be paying extra attention to cancer risk factors, getting any screenings you may need, and staying up to date on health care.”

It is pertinent to note that marriage has long been associated with better health outcomes, including lower morbidity, higher self-rated health, and longer life expectancy.

Positive factors associated with marriage include increased social support, healthier behaviors such as reduced alcohol and tobacco use-and greater economic stability. Spouses often encourage each other to attend screenings and stay up to date on healthcare. Previous studies show that married patients tend to be diagnosed at earlier stages and experience higher survival rates.

These advantages are often attributed to spousal support in promoting screening, assisting with treatment, and navigating complex care. However, researchers clarified that people should not get married solely to avoid cancer. For those who are not married, the study suggests being extra attentive to cancer risk factors, prioritizing regular screenings, and staying proactive with healthcare.