Rain inundates Lalamusa areas

LALAMUSA: Several low-lying areas and roads were inundated with rainwater as rain started on Monday night and continued till Tuesday dawn. Sheikhanwala graveyard, Sardarpura Road and Government Islamia High School Road have turned into a pond. People have demanded the civic authorities to drain out the rainwater.
