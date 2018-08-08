Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Sports

AFP
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hart says ‘right time’ for move after leaving Man City for Burnley

LONDON: Joe Hart said it was the right time to leave Manchester City after Burnley announced on Tuesday they had signed the former England goalkeeper on a two-year deal.

Hart played almost 350 games for the reigning Premier League champions, establishing himself as number one for club and country, but fell down the pecking order after Pep Guardiola took the helm at City in 2016.

After two seasons out on loan with Torino and then West Ham, the ‘keeper was keen to put down roots again.The 31-year-old, who cost Burnley a reported £3.5 million ($4.5million), failed to make the England squad for the World Cup despite playing in all but one of the qualifiers.

“It’s definitely the right time for me to move on,” Hart told Clarets Player. “They (Manchester City) are doing fantastic and I’m very happy for them. They need to go on and do their thing and I need to do mine.“I feel good. I feel like I’m in the right place and I feel like this is my time to kick on now.”

Hart, who has 75 England caps, faces a battle for the number one spot at Burnley. He will be competing against two fellow England internationals, Nick Pope and Tom Heaton, as well as Anders Lindegaard.

Signing a goalkeeper became imperative for Burnley manager Sean Dyche — Pope is out for an indeterminate amount of time with a dislocated shoulder while Heaton has also been struggling for fitness.

Burnley have a Europa League qualifier looming against Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday and begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton on Sunday. City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak hailed Hart’s enormous contribution to the success of the Premier League champions since he joined 12 years ago.

“Joe Hart’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” Al Mubarak said in a statement on Manchester City’s website.“His 12 years at the club has seen him produce some remarkable performances and heart-stopping saves that will live in the memory for a long time to come.”Hart, who last played for England in a friendly against Brazil in November 2017, was a pivotal member of the City sides that won Premier League titles in 2012 and 2014.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen