Encroachment case: SC grants 45 more days to complete survey

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday accepted Survey of Pakistan's request to grant additional time to complete a survey ordered in the Banigala encroachment case.

As the hearing was under way on Monday, Deputy Surveyor General Noor Illahi apprised the court that 4.5Kms of the covering drain had been surveyed, however, 17.5Kms of the area was still pending.

Illahi requested the apex court to grant an additional 45-days' time to complete the survey. Accepting the request, the court ordered the survey to be completed within the stipulated time. "The survey of covering drain and federal capital is extremely important but the court will not grant any more time than it already has to complete the task," the chief justice noted.

The additional attorney general then apprised the court that survey of the Gun Club was also yet to be completed. "It would be advisable if the surveyor general is summoned," they said.

Noting that any delay in the implementation of the court's order will not be tolerated, Justice Nisar summoned the surveyor general to appear before the court today (Tuesday). The hearing was then adjourned till Tuesday.