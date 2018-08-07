Newly-renovated OPD for eye patients at JPMC inaugurated

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) administration inaugurated the newly-renovated OPD for eye patients at the hospital on Monday. The out-patient department which has been revamped with the financial assistance from a donor, while an NGO has pledged the required equipment and stuff for the patients’ treatment.

“Today, we inaugurated the Eye OPD at JPMC for which Rs55 million were provided by a donor, Ms Fatima Habib, while Patient Aid Foundation pledged to provide equipment worth Rs10 million for the examination and treatment of patients,” Executive Director JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali told The News.

Most of the JPMC wards are functioning in decades-old barracks and buildings which needed to be reconstructed at the earliest due to the heavy flow of patients. Also needed was the provision of better facilities at the country’s largest health facility, where a large number of patients were treated, she added.

At the inauguration of the OPD, project donor Fatima Habib, Patient Aid Foundation head Zahid Bashir, JPMC Radiology Department head Prof Tariq Mahmood, Prof AR Jamali and several other health officials were present, who vowed to renovate, reconstruct and revamp all the other departments and buildings at the hospital to facilitate a large number of patients.

Dr Seemin Jamali thanked the donor and NGOs for their services at the JPMC, saying their financial assistance was resulting in the provision of better health facilities to patients. She hoped that more philanthropists would come forward to help improve the health facilities for poor patients visiting the JPMC.

On the occasion, she informed that the Pediatric Eye OPD has been separated from the Adult Eye OPD and now consultant and professionals would be conducting separate OPDs for children with eye ailments and problems.

She said more departments, including the psychiatry wards of the hospital, also required revamping and modern facilities and vowed to transform the entire hospital so that patients could have better treatment facilities at the public health facility.

Project donor Fatima Habib thanked the JPMC administration for the better utilisation of the funds provided to them and prayed for the recovery and cure of patients who would be visiting the renovated OPD.

She said she had made the donation for better facilities, spacious waiting areas, provision of fans, clean drinking water and other facilities at the place so that sick and injured could wait for their turn without any further agony. Patient Aid Foundation chief Zahid Bashir and others also spoke and vowed to continue supporting the JPMC administration for the provision of better treatment facilities to the patients.