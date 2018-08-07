SPLA to protest against ‘illegal occupation’ of DJ Science College block

The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) has announced a protest demonstration in front of DJ Sindh Government Science College today against officials of the Directorate of College Education, Karachi.

A press statement issued by the SPLA on Monday stated that some influential officials of the college directorate in Karachi had illegally occupied the postgraduation block of the college.

SPLA Central President Professor Ferozuddin Siddiqui complained that the officials of the Sindh Textbook Board, Jamshoro, had already occupied ample space in the college, and “if the College Education Department (CED), Sindh, accommodates the office of Regional Director (RD) colleges, Karachi, in the same building, it will create disturbance for the students”.

Siddiqui said that another building of the college, reserved for geology and mathematics departments, had been closed because of construction work. The administration planned to shift the departments’ students into the building that is occupied by the Textbook Board.

Meanwhile, CED Secretary Lubna Salahuddin issued a notification, calling to shift the RD’s office to that building instead. Siddiqui stated that DJ Science College was one of the best colleges in the city but bureaucrats in the education department paid it no heed. “They want to occupy the whole college instead of providing space to students,” he said.

He demanded that the provincial government should build a new building for bureaucratic work of the colleges. The SPLA would not allow any officer to occupy space in the college, he added.